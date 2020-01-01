https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675513Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional resume editable template downloadable psd curriculum vitaeMorePremiumID : 2675513View personal and business license PSDA4 Portrait PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 72.42 MBPortrait Card PSD 2551 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 72.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontProfessional resume editable template downloadable psd curriculum vitaeMore