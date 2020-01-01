https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675570Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional CV editable template vector for professionals and executive levelMorePremiumID : 2675570View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait 21 x 29.7 cm | 2.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllProfessional CV editable template vector for professionals and executive levelMore