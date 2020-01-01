https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2675573Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFeminine CV editable template vector resume for entry level and professionalsMorePremiumID : 2675573View personal and business license VectorA4 Portrait 21 x 29.7 cm | 14.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontFeminine CV editable template vector resume for entry level and professionalsMore