https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2676078
Girl playing the violin (1868&ndash;1928) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2676078

View CC0 License

