rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2676093
Study of head of Shiva in the Museum of Ethnology in Leiden (1868&ndash;1928) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of head of Shiva in the Museum of Ethnology in Leiden (1868–1928) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2676093

View CC0 License

Study of head of Shiva in the Museum of Ethnology in Leiden (1868–1928) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More