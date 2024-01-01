https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoster for Delft Salad Oil (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2677005View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 790 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2304 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2731 x 4149 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2731 x 4149 px | 300 dpi | 64.88 MBFree DownloadPoster for Delft Salad Oil (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More