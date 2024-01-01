https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677121Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman with a Butterfly at a Pond with Two Swans (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2677121View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1028 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2818 x 3291 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2818 x 3291 px | 300 dpi | 53.1 MBFree DownloadWoman with a Butterfly at a Pond with Two Swans (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More