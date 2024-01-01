https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCover Design for Louis Couperus' Psyche (1898) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2677126View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 761 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2220 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5863 x 3719 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5863 x 3719 px | 300 dpi | 124.8 MBFree DownloadCover Design for Louis Couperus' Psyche (1898) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More