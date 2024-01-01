rawpixel
The Cour d'Albane (1892) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Smith College Museum of Art.…
The Cour d'Albane (1892) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Smith College Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

2677417

View CC0 License

