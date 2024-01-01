rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677419
Ice Floes (1893) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ice Floes (1893) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2677419

View CC0 License

Ice Floes (1893) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More