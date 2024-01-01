rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677422
The Doge's Palace Seen from San Giorgio Maggiore (1908) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Doge's Palace Seen from San Giorgio Maggiore (1908) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2677422

View CC0 License

The Doge's Palace Seen from San Giorgio Maggiore (1908) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

