Poppy Fields near Argenteuil (1875) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from MET. Digitally enhanced…
Poppy Fields near Argenteuil (1875) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2677423

View CC0 License

