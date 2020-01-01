https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677801Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vintage flower gold frame collection, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2677801View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Png vintage flower gold frame collection, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More