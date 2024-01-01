https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2678600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeer near a Tree in Front of a Pond (1895) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2678600View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1028 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1594 x 1365 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1594 x 1365 px | 300 dpi | 12.48 MBFree DownloadDeer near a Tree in Front of a Pond (1895) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More