https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2678626
Portraits of Albert Verwey and Stefan George (1901) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portraits of Albert Verwey and Stefan George (1901) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2678626

View CC0 License

Portraits of Albert Verwey and Stefan George (1901) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

