Naked lady in lingerie. Seated Nude in Shoes and Stockings (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Naked lady in lingerie. Seated Nude in Shoes and Stockings (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Naked lady in lingerie. Seated Nude in Shoes and Stockings (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

