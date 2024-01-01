rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2678822
Vulgar lady in lingerie. Reclining Model in Chemise and Stockings (1917) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vulgar lady in lingerie. Reclining Model in Chemise and Stockings (1917) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2678822

View CC0 License

Vulgar lady in lingerie. Reclining Model in Chemise and Stockings (1917) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More