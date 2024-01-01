https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680078Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe relief work during the flood of 1926 (1926) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680078View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 775 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2261 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2749 x 4255 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2749 x 4255 px | 300 dpi | 66.96 MBFree DownloadThe relief work during the flood of 1926 (1926) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More