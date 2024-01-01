rawpixel
Detailed design of a woman's head for a poster for the International Eucharistic Congress held in Amsterdam from 22-27 July 1924 (1924) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

