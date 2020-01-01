https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage watercolor bird illustrations, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2680198View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxCompatible with :Vintage watercolor bird illustrations, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More