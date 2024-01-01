https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Vétheuil (1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680235View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2652 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2746 x 3624 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2746 x 3624 px | 300 dpi | 56.97 MBFree DownloadView of Vétheuil (1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More