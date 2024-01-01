rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680240
The Houses of Parliament (Effect of Fog) (1903&ndash;1904) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Houses of Parliament (Effect of Fog) (1903–1904) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680240

View CC0 License

The Houses of Parliament (Effect of Fog) (1903–1904) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More