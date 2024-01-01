rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680241
Cabin of the Customs Watch (1882) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cabin of the Customs Watch (1882) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680241

View CC0 License

Cabin of the Customs Watch (1882) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More