https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680246
Morning on the Seine near Giverny (1897) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning on the Seine near Giverny (1897) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680246

View CC0 License

Morning on the Seine near Giverny (1897) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

