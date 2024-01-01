https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680251View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 729 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2128 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3744 x 2276 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3744 x 2276 px | 300 dpi | 48.78 MBFree DownloadSpring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More