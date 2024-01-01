rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680251
Spring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680251

View CC0 License

Spring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More