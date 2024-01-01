rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680253
La Grenouill&egrave;re (1869) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

La Grenouillère (1869) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680253

View CC0 License

La Grenouillère (1869) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More