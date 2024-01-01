https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680257Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Four Trees (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680257View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3482 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3562 x 3580 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3562 x 3580 px | 300 dpi | 72.99 MBFree DownloadThe Four Trees (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More