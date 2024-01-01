https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680261Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCamille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680261View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 883 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2576 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2680 x 3642 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2680 x 3642 px | 300 dpi | 55.88 MBFree DownloadCamille Monet in the Garden at Argenteuil (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More