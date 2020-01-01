https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flowers psd illustration set, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2680262View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 115.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flowers psd illustration set, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More