https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHouses on the Achterzaan (1871) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680263View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 779 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2272 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3689 x 2395 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3689 x 2395 px | 300 dpi | 50.58 MBFree DownloadHouses on the Achterzaan (1871) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More