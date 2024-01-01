rawpixel
Woman and Girl Embracing (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2680517

View CC0 License

