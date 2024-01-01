rawpixel
Jean Monet on His Hobby Horse (1872) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…
Jean Monet on His Hobby Horse (1872) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

2680950

