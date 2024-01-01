https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextApples and Grapes (1879–1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2680951View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2627 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3719 x 2791 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3719 x 2791 px | 300 dpi | 59.42 MBFree DownloadApples and Grapes (1879–1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More