Apples and Grapes (1879&ndash;1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…
Apples and Grapes (1879–1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2680951

View CC0 License

