https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFruits in a basket psd remixed from the artworks of Claude Monet.MorePremiumID : 2681014View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2451 x 1634 px | 300 dpi | 55.34 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2451 x 1634 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Fruits in a basket psd remixed from the artworks of Claude Monet.More