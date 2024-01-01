rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681050
Seated Nude Girl Clasping Her Left Knee (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated Nude Girl Clasping Her Left Knee (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID: 
2681050

View CC0 License

Seated Nude Girl Clasping Her Left Knee (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

