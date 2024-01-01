https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView from the dunes on Koog in Texel (1917) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2681185View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 778 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2270 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4244 x 2753 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4244 x 2753 px | 300 dpi | 66.88 MBFree DownloadView from the dunes on Koog in Texel (1917) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More