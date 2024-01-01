rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681260
Portrait of Jan Toorop's wife Annie Hall or her sister Janet Hall (1900) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2681260

View CC0 License

