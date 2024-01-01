https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2681361Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Paris von Gütersloh (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original male line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2681361View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2422 x 2422 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2422 x 2422 px | 300 dpi | 33.6 MBFree DownloadPortrait of Paris von Gütersloh (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original male line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More