Naked lady. Seated Woman in Corset and Boots (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2681383

View CC0 License

