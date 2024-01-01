https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682747Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextErotic art woman. Reclining Woman with Raised Skirt (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2682747View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2525 x 3536 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2525 x 3536 px | 300 dpi | 51.13 MBFree DownloadErotic art woman. Reclining Woman with Raised Skirt (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More