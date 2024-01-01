rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682747
Erotic art woman. Reclining Woman with Raised Skirt (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682747

View CC0 License

