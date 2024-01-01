rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682870
Naked man and woman. Couple Embracing (1911) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Naked man and woman. Couple Embracing (1911) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682870

View CC0 License

Naked man and woman. Couple Embracing (1911) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More