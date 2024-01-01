rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682871
Naked lady. Crouching Nude in Shoes and Black Stockings, Back View (1912) by Egon Schiele. Original female painting from The…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682871

View CC0 License

