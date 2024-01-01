https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNaked lady. Crouching Nude in Shoes and Black Stockings, Back View (1912) by Egon Schiele. Original female painting from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2682871View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2538 x 3554 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2538 x 3554 px | 300 dpi | 51.65 MBFree DownloadNaked lady. Crouching Nude in Shoes and Black Stockings, Back View (1912) by Egon Schiele. Original female painting from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More