https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682877
Naked lady. Squatting Woman (1914) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682877

View CC0 License

