https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682899
Girl (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2682899

