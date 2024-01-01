rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2682907
Standing Nude Girl, Facing Left (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Standing Nude Girl, Facing Left (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2682907

View CC0 License

Standing Nude Girl, Facing Left (1918) by Egon Schiele. Original female line art drawing from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

