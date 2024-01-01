https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2683388Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWilshire Bowl Restaurant mural designs Mural Study 2: by John Decker (1895–1947). Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2683388View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 511 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1492 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7775 x 3314 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7775 x 3314 px | 300 dpi | 147.47 MBFree DownloadWilshire Bowl Restaurant mural designs Mural Study 2: by John Decker (1895–1947). Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More