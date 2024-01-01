rawpixel
Two Dancers (1893–1898) painting in high resolution by the famous Edgar Degas. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684790

View CC0 License

