Madam Rene de Gas (ca. 1872&ndash;1873) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of…
Madam Rene de Gas (ca. 1872–1873) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684793

View CC0 License

