https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684793Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadam Rene de Gas (ca. 1872–1873) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684793View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2777 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3960 x 3142 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3960 x 3142 px | 300 dpi | 71.22 MBFree DownloadMadam Rene de Gas (ca. 1872–1873) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More