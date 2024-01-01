rawpixel
Study of a Girl's Legs for the painting "Young Spartans" (ca. 1860–1862) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas.
Study of a Girl's Legs for the painting "Young Spartans" (ca. 1860–1862) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
