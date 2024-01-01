https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684799Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Girl's Legs for the painting "Young Spartans" (ca. 1860–1862) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684799View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 832 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2428 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2575 x 3712 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2575 x 3712 px | 300 dpi | 54.72 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Girl's Legs for the painting "Young Spartans" (ca. 1860–1862) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More