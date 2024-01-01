rawpixel
Nude lady. Bather Drying Herself (ca. 1892) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684815

View CC0 License

Nude lady. Bather Drying Herself (ca. 1892) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

